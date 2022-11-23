EWS quota: Congress leader files review petition in Supreme Court against verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation

EWS quota: Congres leader files review petition against Supreme Court verdict upholding 10 percent reservation (file photo)

A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, Jaya Thakur, has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment upholding the Centre's decision on 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS).

Earlier this month, the top court had upheld the 103rd amendment to the Constitution, allowing the Centre to introduce a 10 percent reservation for EWS of General category persons.

In 2019, the Centre had introduced the reservation through an amendment for EWS in admissions and government jobs that excluded the poor among the SC/ST/OBC categories.

In the landmark judgement, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had said that the use of basic structure doctrine as a "sword" to "stultify" the State's effort to do economic justice cannot be countenanced.

It had delivered a 3:2 majority decision in favour of the 103rd Constitution amendment.

