FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Commercial LPG supply restored to pre-crisis level as govt withdraws restrictions

Commercial LPG supply restored to pre-crisis level as govt withdraws restriction

India vs Pakistan: India Schools Islamabad At UN, Calls J&K Strictly Internal Matter

India vs Pakistan: India Schools Islamabad At UN, Calls J&K Strictly Internal Matter

Tamil Nadu News: MK Stalin's 'In People's Hearts' Retort To Vijay's 'Where's Your Father?' Jab

Tamil Nadu News: MK Stalin's 'In People's Hearts' Retort To Vijay's 'Where's Your Father?' Jab

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

EVs, CNG vehicles to be cheaper in Haryana as govt waives MV Tax, can it cut Delhi emissions?

The Haryana government has introduced a new tax incentive scheme which will replace old commercial vehicles with cleaner, greener and next-generation transport alternatives across the areas in the National Capital Region included in Haryana.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

EVs, CNG vehicles to be cheaper in Haryana as govt waives MV Tax, can it cut Delhi emissions?
Haryana govt has announced 100% tax exemption on newly purchased EV, CNG, and BS-VI commercial vehicles (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Haryana government has rolled out a landmark tax incentive scheme to facilitate smooth shift from old commercial vehicles to cleaner, greener and next-generation transport alternatives across the areas in the National Capital Region included in Haryana.

The Haryana Transport Department on June 24 issued a notification in which the government has 100% exempted Motor Vehicle (MV) tax which will benefit the buyers of new trucks and buses which are BS-VI compatible or follow stricter emission norms, along with electric vehicles (EVs) and CNG-powered vehicles.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Commercial LPG supply restored to pre-crisis level as govt withdraws restrictions
Commercial LPG supply restored to pre-crisis level as govt withdraws restriction
Ajay Devgn shares unseen video of father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary: 'Remembering you with love and pride'
Ajay Devgn shares unseen video of father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary
EVs, CNG vehicles to be cheaper in Haryana as govt waives MV Tax, can it cut Delhi emissions?
EVs, CNG vehicles to be cheaper in Haryana as govt waives MV Tax
Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 so far? See full list
Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 so far?
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: FIR lodged, know their names, 2 arrested
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: FIR lodged, 2 arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement