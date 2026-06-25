EVs, CNG vehicles to be cheaper in Haryana as govt waives MV Tax, can it cut Delhi emissions?

The Haryana government has introduced a new tax incentive scheme which will replace old commercial vehicles with cleaner, greener and next-generation transport alternatives across the areas in the National Capital Region included in Haryana.

The Haryana government has rolled out a landmark tax incentive scheme to facilitate smooth shift from old commercial vehicles to cleaner, greener and next-generation transport alternatives across the areas in the National Capital Region included in Haryana.

The Haryana Transport Department on June 24 issued a notification in which the government has 100% exempted Motor Vehicle (MV) tax which will benefit the buyers of new trucks and buses which are BS-VI compatible or follow stricter emission norms, along with electric vehicles (EVs) and CNG-powered vehicles.