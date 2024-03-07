Twitter
Evolutyz Revolutionizes Corporate Appreciation with Unmaze 2023

Tech Giant Evolutyz creating a new benchmark with EMPLOYEE FIRST policy and honouring employees with rewards.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Vizag (Vishakhapatnam) [India], March 6:  In a dazzling display of appreciation and innovation, Evolutyz, a pioneer and leader in the realm of technological solutions, has raised the bar for corporate recognition with its Unmaze 2023 event in Vizag. This extraordinary celebration left attendees in awe as the company unveiled its grand gesture of awarding 15 brand-new cars and international vacation sponsorships to deserving employees who have achieved remarkable milestones. This landmark event not only highlighted the company's pioneering spirit but also its profound dedication to celebrating and rewarding the hard work and exceptional talent of its team members.

Unmaze 2023 unfolded as an evening replete with entertainment, exquisite dining, and a sense of deep camaraderie, setting a new benchmark for corporate events. Guests were treated to an array of delectable cuisines and breathtaking performances, creating a rich tapestry of joyous celebration that underscored the company's ethos of appreciation. 

One of the highlights of the event was the launch of the Pioneers Club, an exclusive honour bestowed upon employees who have dedicated five years to Evolutyz. This initiative serves as a testament to the company's enduring commitment to honour the loyalty and perseverance of its employees, further cementing its reputation as a leader that not only innovates in technology but also in the way it cherishes its people.

As we assemble to acknowledge this remarkable event, it holds deeper significance beyond mere festivity. It stands as a compelling affirmation of the unyielding devotion and consistent resolve displayed by each individual within our team. I am truly thrilled and humbled to have played a part in this incredible journey, and I am profoundly grateful for the recognition bestowed upon us. Through our combined dedication and unified vision, we have reached new levels of success and accomplishment. This serves as a powerful testament to the strength of our collective efforts,” remarked Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor, Evolutyz Corp while reflecting on the significance of the occasion with heartfelt appreciation and anticipation for the future.

Expressing his gratitude, Kiran Kumar Kadagana, Senior Director of India Operations said, "Receiving the brand new Tata Nixon is truly humbling and inspiring. It's a tangible reminder of the incredible journey we've embarked on at Evolutyz, where dedication and hard work are celebrated with such generosity. I'm immensely grateful for this recognition and even more motivated to contribute to our continued success."

Unmaze 2023 signifies the start of an exciting new phase for Evolutyz. It's a time where the company is motivated to push its limits and strive for excellence in everything it does. As Evolutyz moves forward, it's committed to maintaining high standards and embracing innovation. This event marks a significant moment in Evolutyz's journey, highlighting its ongoing dedication to improvement and success.

More About Evolutyz:

Evolutyz is a forward-thinking technology solutions provider, specializing in innovative IT solutions, digital transformation, and consulting across diverse industries. Committed to client success, we leverage cutting-edge technologies such as software development, cloud computing, data analytics, AI, and machine learning to achieve digital transformation goals. With a client-centric approach, we deliver customized solutions tailored to address each client's unique challenges and opportunities.

Operating globally with a presence in the US and India, the company serve a diverse clientele. Its culture of innovation, collaboration, and deep market understanding drives our success, recognised through various awards and accolades. As it aims to expand its services, the company remains committed to empowering businesses through technology and contributing to the digital revolution. For more information, visit www.evolutyz.com.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

