'Evolution Happening Fast'? A video of monkey flying kite amid lockdown leaves Twitterati surprised

Can you ever imagine a monkey flying a kite? No, right? But, thanks to lockdown due to COVID-19, videos of animals doing all 'humanly' things have become common on the Internet.

Now, a video of a monkey flying a kite has gone viral. In the video, you can see monkey is standing on the terrace of a building and can be seen catching the thread attached to a flying kite. The money can be seen pulling the thread towards itself and then catches the kite as it comes within reach.

“Evolution happening fast due to lockdown monkey flying a kite,” IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. “Yes it’s a monkey for sure,” he added.

The 12-second video is going viral and since being shared online, Mr Nanda's video has been viewed over 30,000 times.

Evolution happening fast due to lockdown Monkey flying a kite. Yes it’s a monkey for sure pic.twitter.com/6W8MtpPK43 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 16, 2020

We are amazed by the video and so are netizens. Have a look at some of the comments.

Rise of the planet of the apes - RELOADED — Debojyoti Brahma (@RedevilDb) April 16, 2020

Can't even imagine that a monkey can fly a kite — Heena Mehta (@HeenaMe61603627) April 16, 2020

lol....the monkey just got hold of a string of a kite that was cut off during some kite fight, that's it. (that's the best I can explain in English ) — Vinla Rose (@RoseVinla) April 16, 2020

Truly...these are strange times... — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) April 16, 2020

That's the most productive man — Harshit Joshi (@BahadurBrahmin) April 16, 2020