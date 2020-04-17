'Evolution Happening Fast'? A video of monkey flying kite amid lockdown leaves Twitterati surprised

Trending#

Apr 17, 2020

Can you ever imagine a monkey flying a kite? No, right? But, thanks to lockdown due to COVID-19, videos of animals doing all 'humanly' things have become common on the Internet. 

Now, a video of a monkey flying a kite has gone viral. In the video, you can see monkey is standing on the terrace of a building and can be seen catching the thread attached to a flying kite. The money can be seen pulling the thread towards itself and then catches the kite as it comes within reach.

“Evolution happening fast due to lockdown monkey flying a kite,” IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. “Yes it’s a monkey for sure,” he added.

The 12-second video is going viral and since being shared online, Mr Nanda's video has been viewed over 30,000 times.

We are amazed by the video and so are netizens. Have a look at some of the comments.