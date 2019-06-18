EVM blame-game: Mamata to approach EC to use ballot papers, says 2019 election was cheating

Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said that general election 2019 was cheating as more than 30% EVMs malfunctioned during elections.

Raising questions on the use of EVMs, the Bengal Chief Minister said, "No one tested the replaced new EVMs. There was no mock poll which was conducted. What is the proof that the EVMs were not stuffed," she questioned.

Mamata said that they will approach the Election Commission and ask them to use ballots in the Panchayat and Municipal elections. "Our theme for July 21 will be return of ballots," she added.

A lot of government employees who are affiliated to CPM and were kept as they were. But now I am seeing that several names from the electoral list has been struck off.

"We have taken this oath. We will not let people turn Bengal into Gujarat. This election was cheating election," Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking on several TMC councillors who have quit her party and joined BJP, Mamata Banerjee said, "They get money to work for the people directly. I have seen councillors are keeping a close eye on their wards, looking after cleanliness and beautiful. Now there’s this new style, once you conduct an audit and someone is found to be at fault, he or she goes to another party."

"You will not be spared. I have information that some councillors are changing the ownership of government land into their own. From parks, ponds they have changed the names and ownership. They will not be spared. It's public property," she said.

"There has to be an ideology, someone will go to BJP and then go to another party. This is a noble profession. One has to work for the people. Those who work properly, they will always win. Councillors must focus on prevention of dengue."

"Whoever leaves the party, councilor and MLAs, they will not be accepted back in the party. We will give tickets to new people. If one leaves, we will ready 500 people.We also have made mistakes, we need to give tickets to those who are loyal to the party," Mamata said.

Further voicing support for her party, Chief Minister said, "Let me tell you, TMC is not weak. This party (BJP) has still not been able to break the majority in the assembly. Some of you have done badly because you didn’t keep an eye on your eye. You should have known BJP is sending money to whom."

"All party’s vote share across the country has come down. We are the only party whose 4% vote share has increased."

Concerned about deaths which have occured due to Acute Encephalitis (AES) in Bihar, Mamata said, "In Bihar, more than 100 kids have died due to Encephalitis. We need to take all precautions to prevent it and keep our people safe."