'Evil spirits and angry gods': 20 mysterious deaths in 45 days leave Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district petrified

Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district is left petrified over the mysterious deaths of at least 20 people over a period of 45 days and the chain of events is yet to break, reports Zee News sources.

Notably, the deaths have been caused across age groups and due to different reasons. However, some locals suspect that the reason behind these mysterious deaths could be evil spirits while others believe that is could be due to angry gods and goddesses.

These deaths have taken place in Barkattha village in the Barhi subdivision of the Hazaribagh district. The 20 deaths have occurred across 17 families of the village. While some have died in road accidents, some have suffered sudden death.

Three days ago, a 10-year-old boy, Nitish Kumar, suddenly fell sick and died while being taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, a pregnant woman along with a newborn died.

Locals say that the deities are unhappy with the mistakes of the people and as a result, the villagers are suffering. Some locals also said that few days ago, a dead body was cremated in a field and not in the cremation ground of the village. They believe this led to the series of deaths.

In an attempt to stop the orgy of deaths, the villagers called a meeting in which people in thousands gathered to discuss the issue. They also discussed this with experts and have decided to perform puja.

The villagers also told that encroachment was done on the way to the cremation ground. They said the are unitedly engaged in removing the encroachment.