Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Evidence of cross-voting on a substantial scale’: Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal

Without naming Yadav, Jaiswal charged the RJD chief of treating his followers, particularly those from his own caste, like "vassals."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

‘Evidence of cross-voting on a substantial scale’: Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal
Photo: IANS

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has claimed that "resentment" against Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav got reflected in the presidential polls wherein Droupadi Murmu got more votes than the number NDA had in its kitty.

Also, READ: 'Control yours first': On Ravi Kishan's population control call, Twitter points out he himself has four children

Jaiswal, who did not mention Yadav by name, accused the RJD leader of treating his supporters, especially those from his own caste, as "vassals".

"Our effective strength in the assembly was 125, as one of our MLAs could not vote. Murmu was supported by 133 members. This is evidence of cross-voting on a substantial scale," Jaiswal said on Friday.

The BJP leader said this was because of resentment in the Opposition camp against their leader who considered all his supporters as "his own halwaha, charwaha" (vassals).

In an apparent reference to Yadav's recent claim that Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had once expressed the desire to join RJD, Jaiswal said, "He cannot brook any member of Yadav community making it on his own. Such Yadavs become the target of his smear campaign."

Jaiswal, who is a Lok Sabha MP, also mocked Yadav for flaunting RJD's strength in the 243-strong assembly.

"We have many leaders who are more experienced and competent than he is. But he has the temerity to look down upon us just because he won 75 seats, out of more than 150 he fought. We had contested only 110 seats and we won 74," said Jaiswal.

The BJP's strength now has risen to 77 with three members of expelled state minister Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaaan Party (VIP) having jumped ship.

The RJD remains the single-largest party in the assembly with 80 MLAs, having wrested one seat from VIP in a by-poll and weaned away all but one of the five members of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
World Athletics Championships 2022: Annu Rani finishes 7th in javelin throw final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.