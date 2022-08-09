Everything You Need To Know About Maharajas' Express - Luxurious Train In India

In January 2010, India launched another, the most luxurious tourist train Maharaja's Express - Maharaja's Express.

This is a train in which each passenger will feel like a real Indian Maharaja during the journey.

The train is a joint project between IRCTC and Cox and Kings India Limited, the first joint project between the State Railways of India and a private company.

Train Composition:

Accommodation options on board the Maharajas Express for your choice can be seen below. 23 carriages are intended for accommodation, which is divided into the following categories:

Deluxe Coaches - 5 coaches are available in the Deluxe category. Guests in these cabins are waiting for two single beds, bright furniture, and comfortable furnishings.

Junior Suites - Junior suites are an updated version of the deluxe carriages. Two single beds and a comfortable seating area are available in each of the 6 Junior Suites.

Suites - 2 Suites are big enough to please a king himself! A separate living room, a double bed, and 24-hour attendants are at your service, these and a number of other amenities for your comfortable stay.

Presidential Suites - The ultimate in luxury and sophistication awaits you in this Presidential Suite! The sitting area of this Suite is as grand and stylish as the bedroom. A combination of modern and the latest design styles, it is decorated with matching furniture and décor. By choosing the Presidential Suite, you will be able to understand the lifestyle of the Indian royal family!

Attached bathrooms - Some of the amenities that Maharaja's Express is equipped with are Wi-Fi internet, LCD TV, and direct dial telephone in every cabin. In addition, there are spacious bathrooms with showers, a personal butler, and 27*7 room service to ensure your journey is at a level of comfort that meets the high standards set on the Maharajas Express. The cars are also equipped with the following features:

Central air conditioning -

Interiors that combine the classic elegance of the royal families of India with modern sophistication

LCD TV with satellite channels

Desk

Private bathroom

Soft beds

Electronic safe

Restaurants:

Capable of accommodating 42 passengers at once, the two dining cars aboard the Maharajas Express serve as a place where guests can enjoy delicious cuisine. Impeccable interiors and gracious hospitality ensure that you will enjoy your meal aboard the Maharajas' Express just like Indian royalty did.

Before boarding any Indian Train don’t forget to PNR Status Check. This will help you to avoid any unnecessary inconvenience.

Mayur Maha l – This homey restaurant is a favorite with guests for its classic ambiance and wide range of gourmet dishes. The elegant hall can accommodate 42 people, and the exclusivity of service is achieved by impeccable service and the many dishes of world cuisine presented here, which are prepared by highly qualified chefs.

Rang Mahal - This cozy restaurant with harmonious interiors and fine furnishings also seats 42 guests and offers an eclectic mix of cuisines from around the world.

Safari Bar – A lounge bar located on the Maharajas' Express, guests can visit to relax in a relaxed atmosphere after a busy day of sightseeing or just while traveling. Well stocked with drinks and gourmet snacks, the bar will help you stay in a great mood. The interiors of the bar, as its name implies, are decorated in motifs of various adventures.

