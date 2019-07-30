Everything is normal in Kashmir, people should not pay heed to rumours: J&K Governor Malik

Headlines

Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

He is aware: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

HomeIndia

India

Everything is normal in Kashmir, people should not pay heed to rumours: J&K Governor Malik

"A lot of rumours are spread here, do not pay any heed to them. Everything is fine, everything is normal," Governor Malik said when asked about the slew of orders appearing on social media about the possibility of a prolonged law and order situation in Kashmir Valley.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 03:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Tuesday that people should not pay heed to rumours of any major decision on the special status of the state as "everything is normal".

"A lot of rumours are spread here, do not pay any heed to them. Everything is fine, everything is normal," Governor Malik said when asked about the slew of orders appearing on social media about the possibility of a prolonged law and order situation in Kashmir Valley.

Malik said the orders which had appeared on the social media in recent days were not valid.

"No order is valid. If someone catches a sneeze in Lal Chowk, by the time it reaches Governor house, it is projected as a bomb blast," he added.

Kashmir has been on the edge for the past week after the Centre decided to send 100 companies of additional Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) to the valley, giving rise to speculations that the BJP-led union government might repeal Article 35-A of the Constitution that provides for special residency and job rights to the people of the state.

Over the past three days, several orders issued by state government officials and some central government departments had further fuelled the speculations that a major decision with regard to Jammu and Kashmir was in the offing.

While a Railway Protection Force officer had issued an order asking the employees to stock up rations for four months in view of prediction of deteriorating law and order situation, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Srinagar had directed five zonal SPs in the city to collect details of all the mosques and their management committees in their respective areas of jurisdiction and submit it immediately for onward submission to higher authorities.

While the railway protection force officer was transferred on Monday, the SSP said collecting information about mosques was a part of routine policing. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till...': Congress

Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert; list of highways closed due to cloudbursts, landslides

NDA vs INDIA over Manipur violence: Fiery Parliament session as Opposition fires attacks on Centre

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

Kundali Bhagya actress Akanksha Juneja duped of Rs 30,000 while ordering food: 'The person asked me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE