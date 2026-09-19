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‘Everything is finished’: 7 members of Odisha family die after vehicle swept away by stream in MP

Seven members of a Bhubaneswar family and their driver died after their vehicle was swept away by a swollen stream in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district while they were on a pilgrimage.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

‘Everything is finished’: 7 members of Odisha family die after vehicle swept away by stream in MP
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A tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh has left the Jaydev Vihar area of Bhubaneswar mourning after seven members of a family and their driver lost their lives when their vehicle was swept away by a rain-fed stream in Agar Malwa district.

The family had travelled to Madhya Pradesh on a pilgrimage. After offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, they were heading towards the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda when the tragedy occurred.

The victims included three children, two women and two men from the same family, along with the local driver.

Vehicle swept away in swollen stream

The incident took place after heavy rain lashed the area overnight, causing the stream to swell and overflow onto the road. The family’s vehicle reportedly entered the flooded stretch without realising how strong the current had become. The vehicle was soon swept away by the rushing water and submerged.

The incident has left the family of Bhubaneswar devastated, with relatives struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

‘In just one moment, everything is finished’

At his residence, elderly family patriarch Banamali Behera mourned the deaths of his loved ones. The grieving father said he had lost everything in the tragedy.

A relative, speaking on behalf of the family, recalled how the journey had begun with happiness and devotion.

"They had gone on a spiritual journey to Mahakaleshwar with so much happiness and devotion to pray for the family," the relative said.

The family learnt about the incident through television news and then contacted friends in Madhya Pradesh to confirm what had happened.

"We got information from TV news, contacted our friends working in Madhya Pradesh, and confirmed the incident. In just one moment, everything is finished. One of Shivprasad's sisters, whose marriage was finalised and date fixed for her negotiation, also died. The government is doing everything possible to bring back the dead bodies."

Officials visit grieving family

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and Khitish Swain, a representative from the Chief Minister’s Office, visited the family’s residence following the tragedy.

They met Banamali Behera and other relatives and expressed their condolences. During the visit, officials also coordinated with the district administration in Madhya Pradesh regarding the recovery and transportation of the bodies.

Bodies to be brought back to Bhubaneswar

Arrangements have been finalised to bring the mortal remains of the victims back to Bhubaneswar in dedicated ambulances. The family will perform the last rites in the city.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is also monitoring the situation and coordinating with officials to ensure that the family receives assistance and that arrangements between Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are completed smoothly.

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