Amid the speculations of an internal rift within the Congress and Shashi Tharoor, party's MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi shared a post on social media, asserting that the party leaders in Kerala stand "united".

In a Facebook post, LoP Rahul Gandhi posted a picture from a press congress of Kerala Congress leaders, following their meeting with the party's top brass in the national capital on February 28.

"They stand as one, united by the light of purpose ahead", Rahul Gandhi captioned the post.

As per a report by India Today, during the meeting, strategies for Kerala assembly polls 2026 were discussed. Moreover, the state unit leaders were also instructed not to make statements, deviating from the party's stance.

The meeting saw the presence of Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary K C Venugopal, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader of the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, party's Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi among others.

Notably, the meeting was held after Tharoor's growing praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre and his subtle warning that he "had other options" if the Congress did not need him.

Shashi Tharoor is a prominent Congress leader in Kerala. His back-to-back electoral victories in Lok Sabha polls 2014, 2019 and 2024 from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram showcase his popularity in the southern state, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not a strong ground.