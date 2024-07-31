'Everyone wants a scapegoat': Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti on crackdown on coaching centres' after death UPSC aspirants

He acknowledged the emotional turmoil experienced by students, noting, "The students are going through emotional turmoil; the reason for their anger is why I did not stand with them."

Vikas Divyakirti, founder and MD of Drishti IAS coaching classes, addressed the recent controversy following the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants, attributing to why he has been targeted in such cases.



In an interview with ANI, Divyakirti remarked, "I am getting targeted because in such cases, everyone wants a scapegoat. It makes things easier for the administration; they think they are safe; let that one person suffer, and even the society feels that they have got the accused."



He acknowledged the emotional turmoil experienced by students, noting, "The students are going through emotional turmoil; the reason for their anger is why I did not stand with them."



Reflecting on his current predicament, Divyakirti stated, "I feel all the anger is directed at me and I understand their frustration and I am grateful they believed I should have stood by them."

Divyakirti also expressed his disappointment with the media's portrayal of the situation. "The media got angry because channels want views, and my name attracts them. By writing my name and criticising me, they get more views. That's why my name remains at the top," he said.



Divyakirti termed the situation a form of "virtual mob lynching," attributing the social media outrage to the same channels that once granted him fame.



"When social media gave me fame in the last three to four years, I got free fame. But now, the same logic applies when people vent their anger on me," he stated.



Divyakirti also emphasised the cyclical nature of public opinion and said, "What happens when we get something is that we feel we deserve it, and when the opposite happens, we feel why it is happening to me. The affection I once received has turned into anger, and it is completely justified."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)