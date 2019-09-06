'Everyone there on moon, we're coming soon': Proud Indians can't hold their excitement ahead of Chandrayaan-2 landing

It is going to be an extremely proud moment for India when Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing on the moon in the early hours on Saturday, September 7 (1:30 am to 2:30 am).

PM Modi who will be present at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2 live along with 60 students who won ISRO's quiz competition to witness the moment when India creates history.

The entire world is waiting for ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, especially the 1.3 billion Indians to capture the moment when Indian's second lunar mission will finally touch down the moon surface.

People are taking it to Twitter and extending their wishes, excitement ahead of Chandrayaan-2 landing. Take a look at a few of them:

Describing their situation ahead of the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2, which will attempt a soft landing on moon in the early hours of Saturday (September 7 between 1:30 am - 2:30 am), K Sivan said that it is going to be 'terrifying 15 minutes' when the lander and rover will finally land on moon.

ISRO chief K Sivan further said that the soft landing on the moon is something which they have never attempted, therefore, the final leg of Chandrayaan-2 journey is going to be very tricky.

It is the first time that a country is attempting to land on the south pole area of the moon. Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is a composite module mission consisting of orbiter, lander and rover.

The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition.