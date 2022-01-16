'Every family will save Rs 10 lakh if AAP wins in Goa': Arvind Kejriwal ahead of assembly elections 2022

As the AAP is preparing for Goa elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has listed a 13-point agenda for Goa. The agenda was put forth during a press conference wherein he stated the reforms planned by his party.

According to the 13-point agenda, the AAP will bring reforms in areas of health, education, livelihood, trade and industry and mining and infrastructure. The Delhi CM mentioned that every family in Goa will directly save Rs 10 lakh within five years if his party wins the elections.

He stated that the party will ensure free electricity, education, and water. The government will also provide unemployment allowance, Rs 1,000 per month to women and free health benefits worth over Rs 40,000-50,000 free education and water.

"If you add all this then roughly it comes around Rs two lakh per year. That means every family will save Rs 10,00,000 lakhs in five years," he added.

"Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community," he said.

Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, the AAP leader said that the PM has labelled AAP as Índia’s most honest party’ since independence. "Modi Ji unleased CBI, Police raids on me, Manish Sisodia, arrested 21 MLAs, formed a commission to examine 400 files and found nothing," he added.

Speaking about the health infrastructure model in Delhi, he said that just like delhi, mohalla clinics and hospitals will be started in every village and district of Goa to ensure better and free healthcare.

Each Goan family will directly SAVE 10 LAKH if they vote for AAP



(₹/year)

Free Bijli: 6k

Women: 24k

Medical: 50k

Education: 72k

Unemployment allowance: 36k

Free Water etc



— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 16, 2022

The Delhi CM also reinstated his party’s vows to offer honest governance to the people of Goa if his party wins elections as his party vouches on corruption-free governance.

Meanwhile, the AAP has announced two lists of candidates for Goa polls, fielding former BJP ministers Mahadev Naik, Alina Saldanha and lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar.

The Congress has declared pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).