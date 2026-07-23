'Every District. One Day. One Demand': CJP Calls for Nationwide Protest on July 24, releases SOPs, protest toolkit

INDIA
The CJP has called for a nationwide protest on July 24 and has urged people to gather in their respective districts peacefully in solidarity with those who were allegedly attacked by the Delhi Police during 'Chalo Sansad' march.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced a nationwide call for peaceful protest on July 24, Friday. Sharing a poster on social media, the organisation urged for coordinated protests under the slogan, "Every District. One Day. One Demand." The CJP leadership has categorically said that the protest wil be peaceful and has requested people to gather in their respective districts in a peaceful manner to express solidarity with those allegedly affected by police action and strengthen the campaign.