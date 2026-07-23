INDIA

'Every District. One Day. One Demand': CJP Calls for Nationwide Protest on July 24, releases SOPs, protest toolkit

The CJP has called for a nationwide protest on July 24 and has urged people to gather in their respective districts peacefully in solidarity with those who were allegedly attacked by the Delhi Police during 'Chalo Sansad' march.

CJP Calls for Nationwide Protest on July 24 (ANI)

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