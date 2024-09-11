Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

Watch: Ola Electric customer sets company’s showroom on fire over…

Every device in the world will have an Indian-made chip: PM Modi

How Sunil Patil became Dolly Chaiwala? Viral tea seller's net worth vs world's richest beggar

Watch Video: Virat Kohli's 47th century against Pakistan in Asia cup this day last year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, DA hike to be announced on...

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, DA hike to be announced on...

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists at Kathua-Basantgarh border

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists at Kathua-Basantgarh border

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with unique eye colours

8 animals with unique eye colours

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

HomeIndia

India

Every device in the world will have an Indian-made chip: PM Modi

PM Modi today inaugurated 'Semicon India 2024' at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Every device in the world will have an Indian-made chip: PM Modi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Our dream is that every device in the world will have an Indian-made chip and 100 per cent of electronic manufacturing should happen in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the 'Semicon India 2024' at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, PM Modi said the meaning of chips in India is not just limited to technology but is a medium to fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens.

Underlining that India is a huge consumer of such chips, he emphasised that the world's finest digital public infrastructure (DPI) was built upon it.

"This small chip is doing big things to ensure last-mile delivery in India. Be it India's UPI, Rupay Card, Digi Locker or Digi Yatra, multiple digital platforms have become a part of the everyday life of the people of India," the Prime Minister noted.

Stressing that the country is set to play a big role in driving the global semiconductor industry, he highlighted that the government is offering 50 per cent financial support for setting up semiconductor manufacturing facilities, with state governments also playing a key role in this effort.

Because of these policies, he said, India has attracted investments worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in a very short time and many more projects are in the pipeline.

PM Modi also revealed plans to establish a semiconductor research centre at the Indian Institute of Space Sciences, in collaboration with IITs, to produce not only high-tech chips for today but also next-generation chips.

The Prime Minister also urged those who question India's focus on semiconductors to study the success of the Digital India Mission.

For the success of Digital India, the Prime Minister said that necessary reforms and infrastructure were initiated to make mobile handsets and data affordable in India.

With India's electronics sector now valued at over $150 billion, the Prime Minister outlined a larger goal to grow the country's electronics sector to $500 billion and create 6 million jobs by the end of this decade.

"Our goal is that 100 per cent of electronic manufacturing should happen in India. India will make semiconductor chips and the finished product too," said the Prime Minister.

Whether it is mobile manufacturing, electronics, or semiconductors, "our focus is clear — we want to build a world that doesn't stop or pause in times of crisis but keeps moving forward," PM Modi emphasised.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Health ministry issues advisory on Mpox amid global surge, asks states, UTs to...

Health ministry issues advisory on Mpox amid global surge, asks states, UTs to...

'Should have focused on...': Uncle Mahavir Phogat disapproves of niece Vinesh Phogat’s entry into politics

'Should have focused on...': Uncle Mahavir Phogat disapproves of niece Vinesh Phogat’s entry into politics

RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...

RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

Meet man whose first business failed, was drowned in debt of 6 crores, now runs Rs 1942 crore company, his business is..

Meet man whose first business failed, was drowned in debt of 6 crores, now runs Rs 1942 crore company, his business is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement