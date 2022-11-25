Every child of Gujarat will get world-class, excellent schools and education will be absolutely free: Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is moving forward with its victory chariot in the Gujarat elections, has become the first choice of the people of Gujarat today. From national leaders to workers of Aam Aadmi Party, everyone is working day and night to bring change in Gujarat. Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat State Co-in-charge Shri Raghav Chadha has been holding big public meetings and rallies in different parts of Gujarat for the past several days. Today Shri Raghav Chadha took part in a big roadshow in Sanand. Thousands of people participated in the roadshow organised by the Aam Aadmi Party. It is clearly visible from the unprecedented support of the people that change will be brought in Gujarat.

While addressing thousands of people in the roadshow, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chadha said, "If the people of Gujarat today want to avoid inflation then they have only one solution and that is Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party and Broom. On one hand there is double engine inflation of the government and on the other hand is Shri Arvind Kejriwal's gift of ₹30,000 every month to every Gujarati family. After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party Government, from March 1, every family in Gujarat will get 300 units of electricity free per month, which means ₹4,000 per month will be saved. If there are two children in a family, they will be provided free world-class education in government schools, which means that each family will save ₹10,000 that they spend on education."

He continued, "Apart from this, medicine, treatment, operation will all be free. Good locality clinics will be built, good government hospitals will be built, be it medicine for ₹100 or operation for ₹1,00,000, all the expenses will be borne by the Kejriwal Government of Gujarat. That is, ₹7000 spent on health services of every family will be saved every month. With this, if there are 2 unemployed youths in a family, then till the government does not provide employment to them, every unemployed person will be given an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month. Which means there will be a benefit of ₹6,000 per family. Along with this, Shri Arvind Kejriwal has decided to give a gift to women as well. ₹1,000 as an honorarium will be given to every woman for financial help to women. That is, if there are 3 women in the house, then each house will get a profit of ₹3,000. If we add all the gifts of the Aam Aadmi Party, then Shri Arvind Kejriwal's government is going to give a benefit of ₹30,000 per month to every Gujarati family."

He then said, "On one side there is a government of double inflation of BJP's double engine and on the other side there is a government of Shri Arvind Kejriwal's new engine with the benefits of ₹30,000. Today both these things are present in front of the people of Gujarat and the people have to decide. Today it is clearly visible in every survey of Gujarat that this time the election battle is between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party. Congress is not in the picture anywhere, because it is getting less than 5 seats. In the battle of Aam Aadmi Party vs BJP, Aam Aadmi Party seems to be coming ahead. Because old voters of Congress are inclined towards voting for Aam Aadmi Party and BJP voters and even BJP workers are also voting for Aam Aadmi Party this time. And such people, who have not made up their mind till the last week of elections, whom to vote for, have also decided after seeing the atmosphere that this time they have to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party only."

He added, "So this time people of all castes, religions and communities are going to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the name of change. The wonderful thing that happened in Delhi and in Punjab, is now going to happen in Gujarat as well. The people of Gujarat will uproot the 27 years old corrupt and arrogant government and bring change. And change means Aam Aadmi Party, change means Shri Arvind Kejriwal, change means broom. Today I want to appeal to all the voters of Gujarat that on the day of election everyone should go to the polling booth and fulfill their responsibility and take the right decision for their future and for the future and fate of their children. This time vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the name of change."

He concluded, "When our government was about to be formed in Punjab, people used to say that the Punjab Government has a debt of three lakh crores, so from where will you give free electricity? We started giving free electricity to the people of Punjab within 3 months of forming the government. In Delhi too, we have done the work of providing free electricity for 7 years. The meaning is clear that whether it is the Gujarat Government or any other government, there is no shortage of money in any government, there is only a shortage of good intentions among the leaders. Such a misconception is being created that the Aam Aadmi Party is distributing freebies, making people addicted to freebies. On this I would like to clearly say that there are two types of Revdi in front of the public. One is the Revdi of Aam Aadmi Party which Shri Arvind Kejriwal gives, in which every family gets free electricity for respectable living, gets good education, gets good treatment and on the other hand there is BJP's Revdi in which Chief Minister gets 5,000 units of free electricity, free air and train travel and MPs get houses and all facilities. Now the public has to decide whether they like BJP's Revadi or Shri Arvind Kejriwal's Revadi."