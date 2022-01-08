Ever heard of a start up that asks people to share their deepest insecurities? Well, then, here you go

The nature of Indians do not allow them to share their piece of emotions with anyone around. They rather believe in keeping it secret because it is seen as a sign of weakness according to them. Some do not talk about it to avoid getting hurt and the most just do not possess the confidence in doing so. These facts were messing the heads of founders of Now&Me, and they decided to open up a space online for a community of empaths who can openly talk about their feelings.

To start with, they put up a setup in Galleria market of Gurgaon to demonstrate how speaking up can prove out to be powerful. They brought a couple of chairs and a chalkboard in the middle of the busy market and requested people to share their deepest insecurities. But the fact about revealing things is, folks do it, only if you do it first. So, they asked an empath in their team who commenced things by sharing his bit of insecurities first. The plan behind this activity was to enable people to open up and make them realize how sharing their vulnerable side makes a person free and powerful. Once they had shared their bit, they came to realization that they’re not alone in it.

As and when time passed, people started taking a notice of this little set up and many stopped by and wrote their own insecurities. The issues ranged from anxiety, job expectations, family pressure, friends group, body, looks, acnes and many more. At least, a 100 people talked about their insecurities with the brand and felt much better. It was agreed mutually that sharing brings peace and creates a healthy vibe.

The brand also kept a respectable counseling therapist on standby, in case anyone wanted to seek professional help. But mostly the results were positive and it was visible that people gained power over their insecurities.

It turned out to be a huge success because this idea gave a tiny demonstration of how the community works online. The founders of the startup, Drishti Gupta & Bani Singh said “This was just a small experimentation to see & observe how many people are comfortable opening up to a stranger and we’re very happily surprised with the kind of participation we received.”

The activity was activated and brought together by Word Dogs, an agency which works with multiple start ups. Their founder, Nipun Sood said, “It is rather gutsy of the client to take on such a risky and innovative form of marketing themselves. The integration was very subtle yet the pull towards the brand was highly successful.”

*The brand in no way is offering an alternative to therapy. In fact, it is only promoting the idea of talking and opening up about your emotions.

**All COVID related precautions were taken during the activity.

