‘Eventbaazi doesn’t provide employment’: Congress calls PM Modi ‘jumla king’, slams Rozgar Mela

Congress party slammed the recruitment drive of the Centre called the Rozgar Mela, which was launched by PM Modi yesterday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:32 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mega recruitment drive by the central government – Rozgar Mela – on Saturday, a move which was slammed by the opposition party Congress, which termed him as “jumla king” after the event.

Through the Rozgar Mela, the government promised 10 lakh jobs across the country and handed over appointment letters to 75,000 people during the launch of the event itself. Congress, however, felt that the recruitment drive will not be able to tackle the unemployment problem in India.

Congress called the government job drive “eventbaazi” and asked PM Modi when and how the youth of the country will get the 16 crore jobs that they were promised. The opposition party also said that it was Rahul Gandhi who called attention to the unemployment issue in the country.

 

 

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala pointed out that before coming into power, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had promised 2 crore jobs to the youth of the country every year, but the same has not been provided since the last eight years.

Tweeting in Hindi, Surjewala slammed the Modi government, “At least, the 'jumla king' has been forced by Rahul Gandhi to admit that unemployment is the biggest problem the country and the youth face.” The Congress leader further said, “No Eventbaazi, provide employment.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Surjewala further said, “By when would these 16 crore jobs be provided, and by when would 30 lakh vacancies in government departments be filled up? The Prime Minister would have to answer the youth of the country.”

“Things would not move by giving merely 70,000 appointment letters and the youth of the country want jobs and the Prime Minister would have to answer them,” he added.

During the launch of the Rozgar Mela, PM Modi said that the Covid-19 pandemic in several countries across the world had taken a massive blow economically but the government of India still remains devoted to softening this blow for the youth of the country.

