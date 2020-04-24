Even water and fresh air forgotten but still motivated: AIIMS doctor fighting COVID-19 pens down thoughts

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge rapidly in India, it is important to remember the hard work and dedication shown by our healthcare workers to protect the lives of patients. In the last few days, doctors and nurses have been insulted, assaulted, and in some cases not even allowed to enter their homes in the wake of the crisis. At such a time, we need to get into the psychological mindset and the physical toll the doctors face while treating COVID-19 patients, and one such doctor's blog will help in understanding the situation.

Dr Sayan Nath, a senior resident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has written a blog describing the ordeal of the doctors serving at the frontlines in the fight against the deadly virus. He is currently on COVID-19 duty in the ICU of AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Here is his blog:

I am a senior resident doctor at AIIMS, Trauma center, New Delhi. I have been deputed to the duty at COVID- ICU and have been a part of the contingency preparation process from the beginning. We work in four shifts of six-hours, providing 24/7 care. We follow a seven-day work and a seven-day break routine.

.Over the last few weeks, life has been hectic since our team had started preparing our ICU, training staff, formulating protocols, and then treating critically ill patients. Working in a COVID ICU is tough especially after donning the Personal Protective Equipment. and doffing it off takes about half an hour each. As these gears are one- time use, we forget our normal human needs like food, water, fresh air or even using the bathroom during the six-hour shift. Since only one PPE is allocated per shift, in few hospitals in the US they often wear adult diapers to avoid using toilets.

Our well-fitted headgear allows no air leaks but our breathing becomes difficult in a matter of minutes. It is also very hot and suffocating inside. At times the goggles fog up and we can't see. Since everyone looks the same in PPE, we have struck our names in the front. Communication between healthcare teams is another challenge. Even if I shout, my voice comes out as a mumble. During emergencies, we are extra cautious because even a small communication gap can lead to a lot of complications. For now, a checklist is prepared in advance and much of our communication is done through sign language. By the end of the six-hour shift, all of us are exhausted and drained out. There are times that I have just wanted to step out and breathe in the fresh air, just for a few minutes. But I know these are luxuries for some other day. At present this is the minimum we can do for our country, and every healthcare worker is quite motivated for the same. Especially young doctors in India are experienced enough in working under stress and limitations because that is what they do throughout the year as a part of our training. AIIMS hospital administration is taking care of the physical and emotional well being of its staff as much as possible.Once the pandemic is over, I would love to visit my parents and brother in Kolkata who are worried ever since I told them I would be on duty in the COVID ward. But I know it's not possible in the near future. When I entered the medical profession, it was with the notion of serving people. Over the years and even now, I have seen so many cases of physical assault, abuses coming to light particularly on doctors, which dishearten me and make me question my career choice. Yet, we get back to work silently with the same enthusiasm and dedication every day because we know that your life depends on us and we have taken an oath to protect it. I hope that the citizens of our country will understand our plight and will treat us with a minimum touch of humanity. That will be a lot to keep ourselves motivated.