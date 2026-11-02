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'Even my Telangana Yuva Morcha president can defeat you': Amit Shah takes a sly dig at Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a sly dig at LOP Rahul Gandhi, saying that BJP's Telangana Yuva Morcha president could also defeat him in an election.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 07:17 PM IST

'Even my Telangana Yuva Morcha president can defeat you': Amit Shah takes a sly dig at Rahul Gandhi
Amit Shah questions Rahul Gandhi's political strength. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s organisational strength even at the state youth level and questioned the Congress's ability to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the long run. Shah was addressing the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Hyderabad.

''The Congress party itself is on a ventilator. Can this ventilator party run a marathon alongside Modi ji? Rahul ji, forget Modi ji. Even my Telangana Yuva Morcha president will defeat you,'' the Union Home Minister said.

Amit Shah backs SIR, accuses Congress of protecting infiltrators

During the rally along Tank Bund, between the statues of Swami Vivekananda and Dr BR Ambedkar, Amit Shah extended his support to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which has been a major point of criticism for the opposition parties in the last few weeks.

The Union Home Minister accused the Congress party of protecting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators for their 'vote bank'. ''The Congress party wants to capture elections through bogus voting. If one person has two votes, should one of them be cancelled or not? Now we come to the source of 'Rahul baba's stomach ache. Three crore votes are such that the people they belong to do not even exist. These are Bangladeshi infiltrators,' he said.

''By opposing the SIR, the Congress party wants to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country's electoral rolls. But I have come here today to say that Rahul ji and Revanth Reddy ji can put in as much effort as they want. The BJP will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the voter list and driven out of the country. The entire Congress and its allies are working to stop the SIR because these infiltrators are their vote bank. But we, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stand firmly with the SIR. Only those who are citizens of this country will be allowed to vote here,'' Shah added.

Shah rejects claim that SIR helped BJP win elections

The Union Home Minister also responded to allegations of SIR driving BJP victories and said ''Rahul ji, put in as much effort you want, we will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the electoral rolls. He says that we won only because of the SIR. I want to ask Rahul ji: In 2014, Modi ji won. There was no SIR then, was there? So, did Modi ji win because of the SIR? He won because of the votes of the people. Modi ji won in 2019 as well. There was no SIR then. Did Modi ji win or not? He won because of the voters of India. After 2024, we won in Maharashtra with the biggest majority. We won in Haryana with the biggest majority. After 30 years, we won in Delhi. We won in Bihar with the biggest majority. In Bengal too, Didi's entire political standing has been wiped out.''

For those unversed, Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc held a rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

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