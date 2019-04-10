Even in 55 years of overall Congress rule, UP remained deprived of its rights: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Congress could not be trusted as it had tampered with internal security. He also added that Congress had not given anything to Uttar Pradesh in its 55 years of its rule.

"Debt is what Uttar Pradesh got from Congress in the UPA rule, even in the 55 years of overall Congress rule UP remained deprived of its rights. They have played around with national security by allowing illegal immigration to go on unchecked for the sake of vote bank politics," Shah said at a public rally in Kasganj.

The BJP President also accused Congress of siding with Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah's National Conference (NC) who he said had demanded for a separate prime minister for Kashmir.

The SP, BSP and Congress need to clarify their stand on Abdullah's statement, he said.

"Congress and National Conference are going to fight elections together in Kashmir. Omar Abdullah wants a separate prime minister for Kashmir and Rahul Gandhi has agreed to fight the elections in Kashmir with him. This will never happen, India cannot have two prime ministers. The SP, BSP and Congress need to clarify their stand on Abdullah's statement," said Shah.

Shah also promised Rs 6,000 crores for farmers and reiterated BJP's promise of giving pension to farmers and small businessmen.

Uttar Pradesh will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.