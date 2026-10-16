Even an IAS officer reeks of misogyny, sexist remarks, male chauvinism? Row erupts after he abuses female colleague in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Labour Secretary Kumar Rajeev Ranjan has faced criticism after a video of a heated exchange with JKAS officer Beenish Wani during an official virtual meeting surfaced online.

The officer seen in the video has been identified as Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department in Jammu and Kashmir. (Credit: Twitter)

A video showing a heated exchange between a senior Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat and a woman officer during an official meeting has triggered widespread reactions on social media.

The officer seen in the video has been identified as Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department in Jammu and Kashmir. The woman officer has been identified as Beenish Wani, an Assistant Director in the Employment Department and a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer.

In the video being circulated online, Ranjan can allegedly be heard losing his temper while speaking to Wani. He is heard allegedly using abusive language and saying, "I am your boss."

Woman officer confirms incident

Wani confirmed that the incident shown in the viral video took place. She also rejected suggestions that the footage was morphed or created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Wani said she had attended the meeting virtually from home despite being on leave because of a fractured foot. "Dignity of a woman should be protected. No one can treat us like that," she said.

Her remarks came amid criticism of the alleged language used during the meeting.

Ranjan says he regrets remarks made in ‘heat of the moment’

Ranjan, when contacted about the controversy, said that if he had made any inappropriate remarks during the heated exchange, he was sorry. He said the argument took place after he had repeatedly asked Wani to remain quiet, but alleged that she continued to provoke him.

"If we will not even question officers, then how will we hold review meetings and fix responsibility?" he asked.

Ranjan also alleged that Wani had used the words "hell with you" during the exchange.

"Tell me, in such a situation, how will the hierarchy function when a junior officer starts using such language for you?" asked Ranjan, adding, "To understand the full context of the heated argument, please go through the entire video of the one-hour meeting before jumping to any conclusion."

Department flags circulation of edited clips

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Labour and Employment has also issued a clarification after portions of the meeting began circulating on social media.

The department said professional interactions between government officials must be based on mutual respect, discipline and proper conduct. It said officers and officials are expected to maintain due respect towards their seniors while carrying out official responsibilities.

At the same time, the department said provocative remarks and inappropriate language have no place in administrative proceedings, which should be conducted with restraint and institutional dignity.

Officials warn against viewing selective clips

The department expressed regret over the developments surrounding the meeting and raised concerns about what it described as selectively edited clips being circulated by some social media accounts. It said the videos circulating online were unverified and that sharing selected portions of an internal administrative discussion could give a misleading impression of what happened during the full proceedings.

The department said the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion under the applicable rules and regulations.

What was the meeting about?

According to sources, the exchange took place during a review meeting related to Mission YUVA. The meeting was convened to assess progress under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), a flagship rural development programme.

The video has since triggered a wider debate over the conduct of senior officials during official meetings, particularly over allegations of abusive language and the importance of maintaining professional decorum. The department's clarification, however, has stressed that the complete context of the one-hour meeting should be considered before drawing conclusions from clips circulating online.