Crypto entrepreneur and angel investor Evan Singh Luthra has been appointed Member of Congress, Secretary of IT in the newly-formed Liberland government, led by Prime Minister Justin Sun. In his new role, Luthra will focus on enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure and blockchain integration areas where he has developed a strong foundation throughout his career in the tech world.

Luthra’s appointment comes at a time when he’s enjoying a series of personal achievements. Recently, he was honored with the “Crypto Entrepreneur of the Year” award at Token2049 KOL Awards in Singapore, one of the major events in the cryptocurrency space. This recognition reflects Luthra’s growing impact as he continues to make his mark in the blockchain industry.

As Evan seems to be a rising star in the Tech World if we dig a bit about him more, Luthra, who hails from India, has been involved in the tech space from a young age. By the age of 17, he had already developed 30+ apps, a remarkable feat for someone so young.

Over the years, Luthra has become a familiar face in tech and entrepreneurship circles investing in over 600+ Technology companies. He has been interviewed by well-known figures in politics and media and has received several awards for his work. In 2024, he was honored with the Influencer Award in the “Rising Tech Influencer of the Year” category by Entrepreneur Magazine, and in 2023, he took home awards for “Angel Investor of the Year” at Indian Blockchain Week.

As a member of Congress and Secretary of IT, Luthra is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Liberland’s approach to technology and blockchain under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Sun. His background in tech development, combined with his experience as an investor in hundreds of companies, positions him well to guide the country as it looks to build a forward-thinking digital infrastructure.

Luthra’s involvement in Liberland’s government aligns with his passion for innovation in blockchain and Web3 technologies. His unique blend of entrepreneurial spirit and technical expertise is expected to drive key changes in Liberland’s tech policies and digital governance.

In addition to his professional achievements, Luthra’s philanthropic work continues to gain attention. His inclusion in the Guinness World Records highlights his dedication to using his success to benefit others, reinforcing his role as not just a tech leader but also a socially-conscious entrepreneur.

