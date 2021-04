EU releases Indo-Pacific strategy, envoy Ugo reaffirms ties with India

The European Council on Monday approved and released the European Union strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific which aims for "regional stability, security, prosperity, and sustainable development" at a time of "rising challenges and tensions in the region". EU joins blocks like ASEAN which has its own outlook on the "Indo-Pacific" vision, strongly backed by Washington and New Delhi.

The council in its "conclusion" statement said, "The EU intends to reinforce its role as a cooperative partner in the Indo-Pacific, bringing added value to relations with all its partners in the region". The policy calls for developing partnerships in the areas of security and defence, including addressing maritime security, malicious cyber activities, disinformation, emerging technologies, terrorism, and organised crime.

EU sees Indo-Pacific as a region spanning from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific island states, a region that has the world's two most populous countries, which are also huge economies - India and China.

EU's envoy to India, Ugo Astuto speaking to WION pointed out Brussel's strong commitment to the region while reaffirming ties with New Delhi. He said the "EU and its member states have a broad relationship with partners in the Indo-Pacific, notably India", adding "the Council Conclusions adopted today strongly emphasize the EU's commitment to the region with the aim of contributing to its stability, security, and sustainable development."

He explained, "The EU Indo-Pacific strategy is grounded on the values of democracy, rule of law, human rights and international law. The EU joins other partners who have declared Indo-Pacific approaches, with a view to strengthening synergies in the region towards the pursuit of global common goods."

EU joins countries like France, Germany and Netherlands in the block to issue strategies on Indo-Pacific. Last week, France joined India's IPOI (Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative). Trilaterals like India, Australia and France have been focusing on increasing engagement under the vision.