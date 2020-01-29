EU Parliament postpones voting on anti-CAA resolutions to March 2

In a major diplomatic win for India, the European Union (EU) Parliament has postponed the date to debate the resolutions tabled by several groups of members against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), to March 2.

"Following a decision by MEPs at the opening of today's Plenary session in Brussels, the vote on the resolution on India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 has been postponed to the March session," said a statement from the European Parliament.

Although the reason behind the postponement is yet to be known, the development is seen as a big diplomatic victory for New Delhi.

Several groups of Members of the European Parliament (MEP) have tabled six resolutions against the controversial act, saying the enactment of the new law marked a dangerous shift in India's citizenship regime.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla penned down a letter to the EU President David Maria Sassoli saying that it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another, a practice that can surely be misused by vested interests.

"It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another, a practice that can surely be misused by vested interests. I would urge you to consider the proposed resolution in this light, confident that none of us wants to set an unhealthy precedent," read the letter.

More than 600 of 751 members of the EU Parliament are part of the six groups that have tabled the resolutions. The resolutions are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels on January 29 and voted the day after.

According to the text of one of the resolutions, the MEPs urge Indian authorities to "engage constructively" with those protesting against the law and consider their demands to repeal the "discriminatory CAA".

"The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India and is set to create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering," GUE/NGL resolution says.

However, on Monday, the EU Foreign Office said that it doesn't represent the official position and called New Delhi a key partner.

EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, told WION, "Opinions expressed by the European Parliament and its Members do not represent the official position of the European Union."

India has maintained that CAA is an internal matter of India and there shouldn't be such actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world.

"CAA is a matter that is entirely internal to India. This legislation has been adopted by due process and through democratic means after a public debate in Parliament," government sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.