Ethiopian Volcano: Ash from Hayli Gubbi volcano may hit NW India, Delhi; DGCA asks airlines to...

INDIA
The plumes, consisting of volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and even small particles of rock, are at heights of around 10-15 km above the surface.
Ethiopia volcano eruption: The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia has erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years. It is now sending thick ash plumes across the Red Sea and moving over the northern Arabian Sea. It is expected to impact northwest India, with the ash plumes expected to enter Gujarat and move towards Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Punjab in the next few hours, meteorological experts said, HT reported. The plumes – consisting of volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and even small particles of rock – are at heights of around 10-15 km above the surface, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines asking them to avoid altitudes and regions affected due to the volcanic ash. Airports told to inspect runways for contamination and suspend operations if needed. Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM are among the airlines that cancelled some flights due to the volcanic ash issue. Reports are suggesting that clouds might also be drifting towards the western parts of India.
In a detailed advisory, the DGCA asked airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash–affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories. Also, airlines have been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour.
The ash could worsen air quality across Delhi-NCR, which is already on the brink of ‘severe’. At 4 pm on Monday, Delhi’s AQI stood at 382. Ghaziabad recorded 396 (very poor), Noida 397, Greater Noida 382, while Faridabad registered an AQI of 232 (poor). The Commission for Air Quality Management has tightened the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR, advancing several pollution-control measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.