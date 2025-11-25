Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Volcanic ash plumes enter Gujarat, Mumbai, Rajasthan; how will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what we know

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in 12000 years. A massive high-altitude plume of volcanic ash has drifted across Arabian sea began spreading over parts of India, including Delhi and Mumbai. Will it affect Delhi's AQI?

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in 12000 years. A massive high-altitude plume of volcanic ash has drifted across Arabian sea began spreading over parts of India, including Delhi and Mumbai. The ash cloud has worsened air quality in Gujarat, Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, with plunge in AQIs, hazy skies and visible volcanic ash in the air.

The ash plume, composed of volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of glass and rock, was pushed into the atmosphere during the volcano's eruption in Ethipoia's afar region. The ash was moving at a speed of 100-120 km/h toward North India, and has travelled at altitudes between 15,000-25,000 feet up to 45,000 feet.

How plumes entered India?

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, the ash plumes rising nearly 14 km into the atmosphere spread eastward across the Red Sea shortly after the eruption. High-level winds swept it over yemen and Oman before pushing it across the Arabian Sea. On Monday evening, the plumes entered Gujarat's Jamnagar region aroung 5:30 pm and then drifted towards Rajasthan and other states.

Has it affected Delhi's AQI?

The ash clouds entered the national capital late last night, affecting flight operations. Delhi is already expieriencing worst air pollution crisism with the AQI in many parts of Delhi has spiked above 400, with a layer of toxic smog settling over the city.

But will volcanic ash affect the AQI? No, Delhi's air quality is expected to remain poor, with a darker and hazier sky, although the Air Quality Index (AQI) might not show a significant spike.

The ash cloud will not negatively impact the Indian cities over which it travels, due to the clouds' high altude, between 25,000 and 45,000 feet.

The ash plumes may impact the sulphur dioxide levels in Himalayas, as well as the adjoining Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh. The toxic haze, composed of fine particles and gases like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, can increase the health risks as there will be a spike in the smog conditions in Delhi.

Ash clouds to clear from India, drift to China

India Meteorological Department has stated that ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday.