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'Ethanol used in racing cars': Hardeep Puri responds to criticism of govt's biofuel blending programme

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that ethanol is used in racing cars and helps improve acceleration. The remarks were made in defence of the government’s ethanol blending programme.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 07:18 AM IST

'Ethanol used in racing cars': Hardeep Puri responds to criticism of govt's biofuel blending programme
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (ANI)
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Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday in his defence of the government’s ethanol blending programme, said that the biofuel is used in racing cars and helps improve acceleration. “Somebody is saying that fuel mileage is going to drop. It is now well established that ethanol is even used in racing cars," Puri said.

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