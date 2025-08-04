Twitter
Ethanol blend in petrol damaging old vehicles? Govt says, 'These concerns are...'

The government said that ethanol blending is a forward-looking, scientifically supported, and environmentally responsible measure that brings multi-dimensional benefits to the nation.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

Ethanol blend in petrol damaging old vehicles? Govt says, 'These concerns are...'

The central government has responded to several media reports which raised concerns about the potential negative impact of 20 per cent ethanol blending (E20) in petrol, particularly concerning older vehicles. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said these concerns are largely unfounded and not supported by scientific evidence or expert analysis. It assured that E20 petrol poses no significant harm to older vehicles. Studies indicate no major performance issues or wear-and-tear with E20 use in legacy vehicles. 

The implementation of E20 in India has followed a phased and widely consulted approach, involving coordination between ministries, vehicle manufacturers, fuel retailers, standards agencies, etc. The ministry added that ethanol blending is a forward-looking, scientifically supported, and environmentally responsible measure that brings multi-dimensional benefits to the nation.

READ | Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru

Earlier, reports suggested most automakers have stated that their older models were calibrated for E10 fuels, and using E20 for these vehicles could result in damage that is not covered under warranty. As part of its green fuel policy, the Government of India (GOI) is aggressively pushing for ethanol blending in petrol, starting with E10 (10 pc ethanol) and now moving toward E20 (20 pc ethanol). E20-blended petrol causes a significant reduction in fuel efficiency.

Effect of engine corrosion

On the effect of engine corrosion, the ministry said that safety standards for E20, including corrosion inhibitors and compatible fuel system materials, are well established through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications and Automotive Industry Standards.

