Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident

UP news: He pushed the accelerator instead of the brakes and mowed down 5 of his relatives

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, a man tried his hands on a car he received as a marriage gift but killed his aunt in an accident and injured four relatives. The victim has been identified as Sarla Devi, 35. A 10-year-old boy is among those injured.

Arun Kumar, 24, is a PAC jawan. The family of the bride gifted him the car at the tilak ceremony.

The man decided to take a test drive even though he didn't know how to drive. 

He pushed the accelerator instead of the brakes and mowed down 5 of his relatives who were standing near the car. 

Sarla Devi came under the wheel of the car and died instantly. Others are being treated at a hospital. 

Also read: Yogi Adityanath demotes DSP, makes him inspector; here's why

The police have booked the accused.

