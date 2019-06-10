Etawah: Passengers while crossing track bump into Kanpur Rajdhani, at least 4 dead

Four passengers of the Avadh Express were killed and half a dozen others injured after being hit by the Rajdhani Express at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The incident happened shortly after the Avadh Express, which runs between Muzaffarpur Junction and Bandra Terminus, was made to wait at the Balrai Station for the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express from Kanpur to pass through.

Meanwhile, a number of passengers from the unreserved General Compartment of Avadh Express had reportedly begun to descend the train for some respite from the heat and the crowd. While crossing over to the opposite platform, a speeding Rajdhani Express arrived upon them, killing four on the spot while injuring several others.

Amid the chaos that ensued, railway officials reached the location to look into the matter. The injured were rushed to Saifai and Tundla for urgent medical care.

A few points regarding the accident are reportedly being investigated.

Firstly, there remains to be seen if an announcement was made in the platform regarding the arrival of the Rajdhani Express. Usually, whenever trains are made to pass through specific tracks, constant platform announcements are made for the safety of the passengers.

Secondly, it is being inspected if at all there were any railway police personnel present at the site and if negligence on their part played a role in this accident.

It remains to be seen if the reason for this mishap was irresponsibility on part of railway officials, or the passengers on the opposite side of the platform who did not hear the honking of the train's horn, if any.

Only after investigation completes can a statement from the railway officials be expected.