Etah murder: Woman committed suicide after killing four family members, claims police

Less than a day after five members of a family, including two minors, were found dead inside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, the police on Sunday claimed to have solved the case.

As per the police, the family's daughter-in-law committed the crime by mixing poison in the food and then committed suicide by slashing her wrist.

Forensic tests revealed that four people had a poisonous substance inside their body, while the one-year-old child was smothered to death.

On Saturday evening, five members of a family were found dead at their residence in the Singar Nagar locality in Etah. The cops rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Among the deceased were retired health worker Rajeshwar Prasad Pachauri (80), his daughter-in-law Divya and her two children (10 and 1) and Divya's sister Bulbul.

SSP Sunil Kumar Singh told news agency ANI that the bodies were found lying separately in the house, and foam and blood were seen coming out of two children. He also said that there were injury marks on the neck of Divya's sister. The police said that they recovered an empty bottle of toilet cleaner, sulfas tablets and blades from the spot. The sample of milk present at the house was also been sent for forensic testing.

Initial investigations found no sign of any forceful entry or exit into the house, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to Divya's husband, who works at a pharmaceutical company in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

Further investigation into the case is underway.