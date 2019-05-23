Etah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: BJP's Raju Bhaiya defeats SP's Devendra Singh Yadav to retain seat

BJP’s Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiya was pitted against Samajwadi Party's Devendra Singh Yadav. The Congress did not field a candidate here and left the seat to its ally Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) founded by former Uttar Pradesh minister Babu Singh Kushwaha.

The constituency went to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23.

Etah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Raju Bhaiya defeats SP's Ku. Devendra Singh Yadav by 1,22,670 lakh votes.

Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) (BJP) - 545348 (54.56%), Ku. Devendra Singh Yadav (SP) - 422678 (42.28%)

Constituency profile

Raju Bhaiya won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating Samajwadi Party's Devendra Singh Yadav with a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

The seat has traditionally been a BJP stronghold with the party enjoying the support of OBC voters who form a big chunk of electors here. Mahadeepak Singh Shakya of the BJP won from here for four consecutive terms - 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998 - but lost to Devendra Singh Yadav of the Devendra Singh Yadav in 1999. He retained the set in 2004 Lok Sabha elections but lost to former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in 2009 when he contested under the banner of his own party - Jan Kranti Party.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Amanpur, Etah, Kasganj, Marhara and Patiyali.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).