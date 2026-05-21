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Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

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Essel Group turns 100, reflecting on journey from 1926 Adampur venture to diversified conglomerate

Under the leadership of Shri Jagannath Goenka and driven forward by Group Chairman, visionary Dr. Subhash Chandra, alongside his brothers Jawahar Goel, Laxmi Narain Goel, and Ashok Goel, Essel Group stands among the rare Indian business conglomerates.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : May 21, 2026, 08:35 AM IST

Essel Group turns 100, reflecting on journey from 1926 Adampur venture to diversified conglomerate
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Essel Group, a multi-faceted Indian business conglomerate, has reached a historic landmark by completing 100 successful years of global value creation. Starting as a modest grain trading venture in Adampur in 1926, it has expanded into a diverse conglomerate spanning a wide range of sectors and made a lasting mark around the world.

Under the leadership of Shri Jagannath Goenka and driven forward by Group Chairman, visionary Dr. Subhash Chandra, alongside his brothers Jawahar Goel, Laxmi Narain Goel, and Ashok Goel, Essel Group stands among the rare Indian business conglomerates whose rich legacy has been successfully carried across six generations.

Jagannath Goenka jpg

Across the past 100 years, Essel Group has expanded into numerous sectors such as packaging, entertainment, news, distribution, infrastructure, real estate, education, technology, lifestyle, gold refineries, and others, positively affecting billions of people in over 190 countries.

Nandkishore Goenka and Sons DSC Laxmi Goel Jawahar Goel n Ashok Goel jpg

The Group helped shape India’s business environment before liberalization and has bolstered the country’s economic growth by strengthening both its hard and soft power. With pioneering ventures that launched not only companies but entire industries, Essel Group has built an ‘Impression of a Century’, creating jobs for more than 10 million people nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Essel Group is now eﬃciently managed by the ﬁfth generation of its founders, giving it a unique charm, since most of the businesses in India, have never lasted beyond two to three generations. A reason, beﬁtting to celebrate this marvellous journey by many folds.

DSC with Mr Pranab Mukherjee jpg

And as we celebrate this journey, the sixth generation, is already gearing up to embrace their responsibilities towards the business. While the rich legacy of the Group, enriches us with the valuable experience, knowledge and expertise, the “Youngat90” spirit which is imbibed across every proud member of the Essel Family, gives us the ﬁllip to touch global heights.

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