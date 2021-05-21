Essel Group enters 95th year, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra congratulates

New Delhi: Essel Group has completed 94 years of its journey. Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra tweeted on Friday that today is the historic day for us as Essel Group's 95th year of existence.

Dr Chandra took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated all the people associated with Essel Group.

"Today is landmark day in our history being 95th year of existence of Essel Group. Congratulations to all past, present & future Esselites. We are not celebrating due to Covid. We will celebrate 100th year together. God bless us all," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he shared some photos of the celebrations on the completion of 90 years of Essel Group. He tweeted, "Sharing some memories of Essel 90 years celebrations! 4 generations together, taking the legacy forward."

On the completion of 90 years of Essel Group in 2017, a grand ceremony was organized at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, which included former President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including celebrities from politics, sports, media and industry.