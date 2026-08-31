Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra speaks on insolvency case: 'I have not borrowed a single rupee'

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra went live on Instagram to clarify rumours around his personal insolvency case, his role as guarantor and his future startup plans.

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Monday went live on Instagram to bring transparency to his personal insolvency case, clarifying that he has not borrowed a single rupee in his personal capacity and that all facts related to his NCLT proceedings have been made public.

Borrower vs Guarantor: My biggest mistake

During the live session on August 31 at 9 AM, Dr Chandra answered questions from the audience and clarified the distinction between a borrower and a guarantor. He stated he had acted as a guarantor for 18 to 20 borrowing organisations directly or indirectly tied to the Essel Group, and exclusively for persons he personally knew, including family members and close acquaintances. He acknowledged that providing personal guaranties was possibly his worst error, which resulted in the current predicament. He also stated that talks with the actual borrowers have taken place and that all outstanding debts will be paid back.

On personal wealth and loan waiver rumours

Clearing confusion around his personal wealth, Dr Chandra said he had declared total assets worth Rs 39 crore in his Election Commission affidavit, which now stands at approximately Rs 31 crore, a decline of about Rs 8 crore over the past decade. He made it clear that businesses did not take out the loans for personal benefit, but rather to expand their operations and create jobs and boost the economy. He emphatically disputed allegations of a loan waiver, noting that banks have not waived the loans and whatever amount remains owing will be paid back in full.

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New startup plan despite insolvency proceedings

Regarding his future ambitions, Dr Chandra revealed that he is working with a few friends and partners to develop a significant new startup. He stated that although people who are insolvent usually don't start new companies, he plans to proceed while closely following the law.