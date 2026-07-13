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Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, tributes pour in

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away at the age of 96 in Mumbai on Monday.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 03:28 PM IST

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, tributes pour in
Dr Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away at 96
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Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 96. The news was shared by Dr Chandra on his official X handle, wherein the media baron paid tribute to his father, saying that while the family was deeply saddened by the loss, they wished to celebrate his father's remarkable life and lasting legacy.

''Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year's life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva, and national service as RSS sayam sevak,'' Dr Subhash Chandra wrote.

His mortal remains have been kept at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive in Mumbai, where family members, close associates, and well-wishers can pay their final respects at his residence. The funeral will take place on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

Several prominent political leaders and well-wishers paid heartfelt tributes to Nand Kishore Goenka, remembering his lifelong commitment to social service, philanthropy, and nation-building. Nayab Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, took to his X handle and wrote, ''We have received the sorrowful news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji, the revered father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra ji, and social worker Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and well-wishers to bear this grief. Om Shanti.''

The Maharashtra president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravindra Chavan, also paid tribute to  Nand Kishore Goenka and wrote, ''The demise of Dr. Subhash Chandra, a leading entrepreneur in the Indian media world, former Rajya Sabha MP, and Chairman of the Essel Group, is an extremely heartbreaking event. Shri. Nandkishor Goenka, the father of Subhashji, was a senior swayamsevak who grew up in the lap of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He dedicated his entire life to social service and cow protection. Additionally, he made invaluable contributions to fostering unity within the Vaishya community. May Nandkishorji's soul attain sadgati. Along with the Goenka family, the BJP Maharashtra Parivar stands in solidarity with the grief of the Essel Group. May God grant them the strength to recover from this sorrow—this is our prayer at the feet of the Lord!''

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