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Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100 crore university in memory of father Nand Kishore Goenka

This state-of-the-art educational institution will be built on 32 acres of land located in Hisar's Agroha. The project will have an estimated initial investment of around Rs 100 crore.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100 crore university in memory of father Nand Kishore Goenka
Nand Kishore Goenka passed away in Mumbai on July 13.
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Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra has announced the establishment of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University in memory of his father who passed away on Monday. This state-of-the-art educational institution will be built on 32 acres of land located in Hisar's Agroha. The project will have an estimated initial investment of around Rs 100 crore. Here is all you need to know about the project

A curriculum rooted in philanthropy

After the final rites were held at Goenka Udyan in Hisar, Dr. Chandra shared the core vision behind the new academic venture. To honour Goenka's lifelong dedication to charitable works, the university will introduce a highly specialised and unique curriculum focused entirely on 'Social Service and Giving Back to Society'. The programme aims to transform a personal legacy of philanthropy into a structured, educational pathway for future generations.

"Our entire family is blessed to have been born to such a noble soul. Agroha is not only a sacred land for the entire Agrawal and Vaishya communities, but it has also sent powerful messages of inspiration across India and the world", Dr. Chandra said. "Because this region is deeply connected with business, my brothers and I decided to channel resources here. We have signed a strategic agreement with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, to establish this university. It will sit on 32 acres of our family land and will cost around Rs 100 crore. Additionally, to carry forward Shri Goenka’s legacy of service, we will introduce a dedicated course focused on social service and community welfare," he added.

Nand Kishore Goenka passes away

Dr. Subhash Chandra’s father, industrialist and philanthropist Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai on July 13 at the age of 96 years. The final rites were held on Wednesday morning (July 15) at the Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

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