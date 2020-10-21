Espionage case: Prime Minister's Office, other important ministries on Chinese spy radar

A big revelation has come to the fore in the Chinese espionage racket being probed by the Delhi Police special cell.

According to the interrogation, China had asked its espionage team to give internal information of important Indian offices including the Prime Minister's Office.

Qing Shi, the Chinese spy was also directed to give details of top officials and bureaucrats in other important offices.

According to Zee Media sources, a Chinese monk at the Maha Bodhi temple introduced Qin Shi to an influential woman in Kolkata.

Qing Shi and her associate were given a task to translate the documents given to her by the Kolkata woman in Chinese. These documents were to be sent to an important Chinese Communist Party leader's wife Ding and a person named Chow.

Investigating teams have gone to Kolkata and other places to question people who were in touch with the Chinese Spy Qin Shi.

In September, the Delhi Police special cell had arrested a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man along with a freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma in the espionage racket case.

According to the Delhi Police, Sharma had confessed his involvement in the procurement of secret information and passing it on to Chinese handlers namely Michael and George, based in China

On Tuesday, a Delhi court denied bail to accused Rajeev Sharma and extended his Judicial custody for 14 days. The bail was denied on grounds that sufficiently grave and incriminating material was available on record against him.