ESMA implemented in Haryana, health workers can’t go on strike for 6 months: Health Minister Anil Vij

Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana, state health minister Anil Vij has made an important announcement for the frontline workers. The minister has announced that the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) has been implemented in the state.

Announcing the same via Twitter, Vij said, “ESMA has been implemented in Haryana, now health workers will not be able to go on strike for 6 months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of corona.”

According to the Parliament of India, the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) is which was established to ensure the delivery of certain services, which if obstructed would affect the normal life of the people. This includes services like public transport (bus services), health services (doctors and hospitals).

हरियाणा में एस्मा लागू कर दिया गया है, अब 6 महीने तक हड़ताल नहीं कर सकेंगे स्वास्थ्य कर्मी । यह कदम करोना की रोकथाम में बाधा डालने के लिए डॉक्टरों के एक समूह द्वारा हड़ताल पर चले जाने के कारण उठाया गया है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 11, 2022

This act has been implemented in Haryana in view of the current COVID-19 situation. The act prevents any doctor or health worker from going on strike or causing obstructions in the current scenario caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state, the ESMA act has been implemented in Haryana to make sure that there is no shortage of medical workers in hospitals and COVID-19 centres to help the patients.

Currently, Haryana has a total of 22,544 active COVID-19 cases, with over 5,000 fresh cases being logged in the state on January 10. The cumulative positivity rate in the state is 5.34 percent, according to the state health bulletin.

To curb the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has imposed a set of curbs, including the shutting down of all the schools and colleges in the state till January 26. The cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes in the state have also been closed.