Epstein Files: Was an Indian woman among Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking victims? New files reveal disturbing details

In an email, Henderson also referenced a woman living in India, asking if she could receive therapy locally and if she'd be eligible for six free counselling sessions covered by the FBI Victim Assistance program.

The US Department of Justice released a major batch of investigative material linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making public more than three million pages of records along with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images. The recent 'Epstein Files' documents released on January 30, 2026, appear to suggest that there was at least one Indian woman among the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s extensive sex trafficking ring.



Epstein Files: Indian woman among sex abuse victims?



According to American attorney Brittany Henderson, who represents survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, several clients were interested in therapy. Two clients in Florida and four in New York were "very interested in therapy," with their names redacted to protect their identities. In an email, Henderson also referenced a woman living in India, asking if she could receive therapy locally and if she'd be eligible for six free counselling sessions covered by the FBI Victim Assistance program. This suggests the woman might be another victim of Epstein's sex ring.



“Finally – [name redacted] is currently living in India. Is there anything that can be done to help her? Would she still be eligible to receive 6 free sessions over there? Are there any resources that can be offered in India?” Henderson wrote in the email, published by media outlets.



Epstein Files controversy



Epstein died by apparent suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges. He had earlier served 13 months in custody in Florida following a controversial plea deal in 2008.

One of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, filed multiple lawsuits accusing him of arranging sexual encounters with powerful men while she was underage. All those she named denied wrongdoing. Giuffre died in April 2025 in Australia. Among those she accused was Prince Andrew, who denied the claims but later reached a settlement. In October, his brother King Charles III stripped him of his royal titles following the controversy, Al Jazeera reported.