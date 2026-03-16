Epstein files row: Hardeep Puri's daughter files Rs 10 crore defamation case over content linking her to sex offender

In her suit, Himayani Puri has sought direction from the high court to social media intermediaries such as Google, X, Meta, and LinkedIn to take down defamatory statements targeting her. The case is expected to be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter has filed a defamation case in the Delhi High Court to remove online content linking her to the convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Himayani Puri has also sought a sum of Rs 10 crore in damages and a permanent injunction against certain social media accounts. Puri alleged that several online posts have falsely claimed that she had a financial or network association with Epstein or his criminal activities.

In her suit, Himayani Puri has sought direction from the high court to social media intermediaries such as Google, X, Meta, and LinkedIn to take down defamatory statements targeting her. The case is expected to be taken up for hearing on Tuesday (March 17). Puri stated that the defamatory content began surfacing online from February 22, alleging that she maintained direct or indirect association with Jeffrey Epstein. Puri has argued that these allegations are entirely false, malicious, and devoid of any factual foundation. The accusations have been designed to "maximise public outrage, digital virality, and consequent reputational harm" to her, she alleged.

Puri's lawyer argued in the suit that she is "being targeted in a coordinated and motivated manner with the clear intention of maligning and discrediting her, both in India and on a global scale." The suit added that she was being targeted as she was a minister's daughter. Hardeep Puri has also faced political backlash over his email exchanges with Epstein between 2014 and 2015. At a press conference, the union minister acknowledged that he had met the disgraced financier on a number of occasions. He, however, has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's criminal acts. Epstein died by alleged suicide inside his jail cell in New York in 2019.