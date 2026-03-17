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Epstein Files: Delhi High Court directs to remove social media posts linking Hardeep Puri's daughter to Jeffrey Epstein, details here

The judge issued summonses to Meta and other parties, including various social media platforms, and has sought a response within four weeks.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Epstein Files: Delhi High Court directs to remove social media posts linking Hardeep Puri's daughter to Jeffrey Epstein, details here
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The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of social media content linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter, Himayani Puri, to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 24 hours. Justice Mini Pushkarna also restrained users from publishing, circulating, or disseminating such content on social media platforms in any manner.

The judge issued summonses to Meta and other parties, including various social media platforms, and has sought a response within four weeks.

Himayani Puri's plea

Himayani Puri, a finance professional, had filed a lawsuit seeking Rs 10 crore as damages and an order to restrain several entities from disseminating defamatory content. She alleged that there was a "coordinated and malicious online campaign" to link her to Epstein and his crimes.

The lawsuit claimed that the defendants disseminated "baseless imputations" that Himayani Puri maintained direct or indirect business, and financial or personal network links with Epstein. The allegations were deemed entirely false, malicious, and devoid of factual foundation.

Court's observation

The court observed that Himayani Puri had a prima facie case in her favor and would suffer irreparable injury if interim relief was not granted. The injunction order applies to videos uploaded within India, specifically from Indian IP addresses. For URL links uploaded from outside India, social media platform companies are directed to block access to them within India.

The court clarified that if social media users fail to remove the posts, the platforms must take them down or block access to the content. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Himayani Puri, argued that she has a "global reputation" to protect as a finance professional and that the allegations against her were "completely false, reckless, and malicious."

What is the plea?

The lawsuit is related to the Epstein files, which are thousands of pages of documents related to two criminal investigations into sex trafficking by Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents have been a topic of conversation since Epstein died in custody in 2019.

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