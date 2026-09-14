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EPFO Starts Official WhatsApp Channel for PF Alerts: How to join and what information is available; here's all you need to know

EPFO has rolled out a new digital facility for PF members on WhatsApp and urged employees to join its official channel for regular updates and important information.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

EPFO Starts Official WhatsApp Channel for PF Alerts: How to join and what information is available; here's all you need to know
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He claimed that the Chief Minister could not respond to inquiries about state issues and instead made defamatory comments about him, his party, and his leader, failing to tackle the problems at hand.

EPFO asks members to join official WhatsApp channel

In its post on X, formerly Twitter, EPFO said, “Join EPFO's official WhatsApp Channel to get important updates and useful information. Click on the link to join.” The organisation shared the joining link as https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb6kmH48Pgs8ftd6Kw3Y.

The channel provided updates and educational content on the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), covering advance withdrawals, post-employment contributions, and related processes. It directed members to its website for services like EPF Advance, withdrawals, claims, and pension services. The EPF scheme requires coverage for employees earning up to Rs 15,000 monthly, offering retirement savings, tax-free interest, employer contributions and family security, with a 12% contribution rate, online passbook access, and multiple withdrawal options.

How to join and what information you can get

Members can join the EPFO WhatsApp channel via a shared link to receive updates about PF accounts. Educational resources include information on EPF advance withdrawals, details on the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, EPF contributions after reemployment and service-related videos to help members understand their benefits and procedures.

Also read: Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attracting investments or holidaying in London? Silverstone photo goes viral; opposition questions

WhatsApp service plan and bank services

In May, the EPFO announced plans to launch services on WhatsApp, as reported by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Members can initiate interaction by sending a 'Hello' to EPFO’s verified WhatsApp number and receive updates in local languages. This initiative follows similar services already provided by many Indian banks, allowing customers to access account information and services through WhatsApp at any time.

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