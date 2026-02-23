FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IDFC Fraud: Probe into minor discrepancy unearths fraud of Rs 590 crore Fraud in Haryana Govt accounts

After Hardik Pandya declares his love for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says 'peace taught her silence'

Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailOne’ app

Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win clash against Zimbabwe

Esha Deol says father Dharmendra 'touched hearts across continents' after BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Bollywood's He-Man

Rajpal Yadav starts shooting for Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle after release from Tihar Jail in Rs 9 crore debt case

Panipat refinery protest: Workers turned violent, throw stones at security, know what happened

Pakistan's air power vs Taliban's limitations: Who holds advantage in escalating conflict?

EPFO Refund: Govt simplifies withdrawal process for PF account holders; Who can benefit? Check details

Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground, no airborne accident'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Hardik Pandya declares his love for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says 'peace taught her silence'

After Hardik declares his love for Mahieka, ex-wife Natasa makes big statement

Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win clash against Zimbabwe

Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win game vs ZIM

Rajpal Yadav starts shooting for Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle after release from Tihar Jail in Rs 9 crore debt case

Rajpal Yadav starts shooting for Welcome To The Jungle after release from Tihar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid

HomeIndia

INDIA

EPFO Refund: Govt simplifies withdrawal process for PF account holders; Who can benefit? Check details

According to official figures, more than seven lakh inoperative accounts fall under this category. Accounts that are already Aadhaar-linked will receive the money immediately, while transfers to the remaining eligible accounts will be processed in phases.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

EPFO Refund: Govt simplifies withdrawal process for PF account holders; Who can benefit? Check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has given a go-ahead to a pilot project that pushes for easy and automatic refund of small balances in inoperative EPFO accounts. With this development, the provident fund subscribers will not require any application or paperwork from account holders for the transaction. 

Under the new decision, inactive accounts with balances of Rs 1,000 or less will see the amount directly transferred to the subscriber's linked bank account. Beneficiaries will not need to file any claim or submit documents to initiate the process. According to official figures, more than seven lakh inoperative accounts fall under this category. Accounts that are already Aadhaar-linked will receive the money immediately, while transfers to the remaining eligible accounts will be processed in phases.

EPFO reforms inoperative account refund process: Who will benefit?

An EPFO account is classified as inoperative if there has been no contribution or transaction for three consecutive years. These inoperative accounts span a time frame ranging from over 20 years old to those that have seen no activity in the past three years. With the new pilot project in action, the provident fund subscribers will be able to streamline fund settlement, see a reduction in paperwork, and ensure quicker access to dormant savings.  

Those subscribers who have inactive/unclaimed PF accounts, or Provident Fund accounts, for savings, managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), can benefit from this development. Mostly employees and employers contribute a portion of their salaries to the EPF account, which earns interest over time. And due to various reasons, their EPF accounts can become unclaimed and inoperative, especially after a job change when they don't update their new employment details. Those are eligible who have Incorrect or outdated account details (like mobile number, address, or bank account), Employee's death, with no nominees or heirs claiming the amount, accounts being inactive for long periods, often due to employees not updating their details or employers not filing claims. 

Meanwhile, the government is considering a major overhaul, with an increase in the EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000, aiming to extend social security to more workers. Easing the withdrawal process with the provident fund directly from bank accounts using UPI is expected to be available by April 2026. It has enhanced the ex-gratia Death Relief Fund from Rs 8.8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, with a 5% annual increase from April 1, 2026. It has simplified the withdrawal process, allowing members to withdraw up to 100% of their eligible balance for specific needs, with at least 25% remaining in the account.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IDFC Fraud: Probe into minor discrepancy unearths fraud of Rs 590 crore Fraud in Haryana Govt accounts
IDFC Fraud: Probe into minor discrepancy unearths fraud of Rs 590 crore Fraud
After Hardik Pandya declares his love for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says 'peace taught her silence'
After Hardik declares his love for Mahieka, ex-wife Natasa makes big statement
Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailOne’ app
Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailO
Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win clash against Zimbabwe
Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win game vs ZIM
Esha Deol says father Dharmendra 'touched hearts across continents' after BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Bollywood's He-Man
Esha Deol reacts to BAFTA 2026 paying tribute to late father Dharmendra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement