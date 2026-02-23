EPFO Refund: Govt simplifies withdrawal process for PF account holders; Who can benefit? Check details

According to official figures, more than seven lakh inoperative accounts fall under this category. Accounts that are already Aadhaar-linked will receive the money immediately, while transfers to the remaining eligible accounts will be processed in phases.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has given a go-ahead to a pilot project that pushes for easy and automatic refund of small balances in inoperative EPFO accounts. With this development, the provident fund subscribers will not require any application or paperwork from account holders for the transaction.



Under the new decision, inactive accounts with balances of Rs 1,000 or less will see the amount directly transferred to the subscriber's linked bank account. Beneficiaries will not need to file any claim or submit documents to initiate the process. According to official figures, more than seven lakh inoperative accounts fall under this category. Accounts that are already Aadhaar-linked will receive the money immediately, while transfers to the remaining eligible accounts will be processed in phases.

EPFO reforms inoperative account refund process: Who will benefit?

An EPFO account is classified as inoperative if there has been no contribution or transaction for three consecutive years. These inoperative accounts span a time frame ranging from over 20 years old to those that have seen no activity in the past three years. With the new pilot project in action, the provident fund subscribers will be able to streamline fund settlement, see a reduction in paperwork, and ensure quicker access to dormant savings.



Those subscribers who have inactive/unclaimed PF accounts, or Provident Fund accounts, for savings, managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), can benefit from this development. Mostly employees and employers contribute a portion of their salaries to the EPF account, which earns interest over time. And due to various reasons, their EPF accounts can become unclaimed and inoperative, especially after a job change when they don't update their new employment details. Those are eligible who have Incorrect or outdated account details (like mobile number, address, or bank account), Employee's death, with no nominees or heirs claiming the amount, accounts being inactive for long periods, often due to employees not updating their details or employers not filing claims.



Meanwhile, the government is considering a major overhaul, with an increase in the EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000, aiming to extend social security to more workers. Easing the withdrawal process with the provident fund directly from bank accounts using UPI is expected to be available by April 2026. It has enhanced the ex-gratia Death Relief Fund from Rs 8.8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, with a 5% annual increase from April 1, 2026. It has simplified the withdrawal process, allowing members to withdraw up to 100% of their eligible balance for specific needs, with at least 25% remaining in the account.