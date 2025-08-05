Twitter
EPFO makes BIG change in new UAN generation, makes THIS thing mandatory from Aug 1

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a major change in the way new members register. From 1 August 2025, all new Universal Account Numbers (UANs) will be created using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology. This can be done directly through the UMANG app, meaning there is no need to contact your employer to get a UAN.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

EPFO makes BIG change in new UAN generation, makes THIS thing mandatory from Aug 1
EPFO confirmed this update in a circular issued on 30 July 2025. For most people, generating a UAN will now be compulsory through Aadhaar face recognition. However, there are a few exceptions. International workers, as well as citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, can still use the older method where employers generate the UAN.

AADHAAR FACE ID NOW REQUIRED
The new Face Authentication Technology (FAT) makes the process faster and safer. It automatically pulls your details from the Aadhaar database, removing the need to manually enter information. This also ensures your Aadhaar details are correct and verified.

Currently, three EPFO services use this technology:

UAN allotment and activation

Activation of existing UANs

Face authentication for already activated UANs

NO EMPLOYER NEEDED FOR UAN CREATION
One of the biggest advantages is that employees can now create and activate their UAN without depending on their employer. All you need to do is download the UMANG app and the Aadhaar Face RD App from the Play Store.

Once generated, you can download your e-UAN card digitally and share it with your employer for official records.

WHAT YOU NEED TO USE FACE AUTHENTICATION
To use this new method, you will need:

A valid Aadhaar number

The mobile number linked to Aadhaar (for OTP verification)

The Aadhaar Face RD App for scanning your face

HOW TO GENERATE A UAN USING UMANG APP
Open the UMANG app and select “UAN allotment and activation”.

Enter your Aadhaar and mobile numbers, then tick the consent box.

Tap ‘Send OTP’ and verify with the code sent to your mobile.

If prompted, install the Aadhaar Face RD App.

The system will check if your Aadhaar is linked to a UAN:

If yes, it will notify you.

If no, proceed to face authentication.

Tap ‘Face Authentication’, agree to the terms, and scan your face.

Once verified, your UAN will be generated and sent to you via SMS.

This move is designed to make the process faster, safer, and completely digital, reducing the need for paperwork and visits to EPFO offices. For most users, it is now the easiest way to get a UAN.

