EPFO Fraud: Nokia employees withdraw Rs 19 crore through 94 fake accounts, case registered, CBI probe on

CBI has booked 2 senior Nokia officials for Rs 19.33 crore PF fraud. They created 94 fake accounts and diverted money during 2023-24.

The CBI has filed a case against two senior Nokia employees, Vaibhav Verma and Kamaraju Mutyala, in Mumbai for allegedly stealing Rs 19.33 crore from the Employees' Provident Fund by creating 94 fake PF accounts. The FIR also names unknown public servants and private individuals for conspiracy.

How the fraud was done

Nokia qualified as an 'exempted establishment' under the EPF Act. This meant that rather than using EPFO, the corporation used its own trust to administer PF funds for its workers. Nokia submitted an application to give up its exemption in July 2023. Following permission, it began depositing PF directly with EPFO in September 2023 and moved all previous PF accumulations there. The Zonal Fraud Risk Management Committee of EPFO discovered issues during this transfer. 94 accounts were identified as fraudulent. PF payments totalling Rs 19.33 crore were sent to these accounts in 2023-2024.

What the audit found

Nokia conducted a forensic audit on its own. Verma and Mutyala were held accountable by the audit for handling the fraudulent transfers. Investigators were able to retrieve erased material from their laptops. Information about non-Nokia employees was included in the files. Phoney KYC clearances and employment letters were produced using official corporate logins. Nokia suspended both workers and initiated disciplinary action following the internal investigation. The CBI case resulted from the company's subsequent notification to EPFO.

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Charges and company statement

Nokia is cooperating with authorities regarding an investigation linked to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Corruption Act, and Information Technology Act. The fraud came to light after Nokia transferred all PF funds to EPFO upon ending its exempted status, but the company cannot provide further comments due to the ongoing investigation.