FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
EPFO Fraud: Nokia employees withdraw Rs 19 crore through 94 fake accounts, case registered, CBI probe on

EPFO Fraud: Nokia employees withdraw Rs 19 crore through 94 fake accounts

Imtiaz Ali pens heartfelt note as Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres: 'Beacon of hope for all filmmakers'

Imtiaz Ali reacts Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres

CJP's Saurav Das backs Ruchika Singh after FIR over alleged remarks against PM Modi

CJP backs Ruchika Singh after FIR over alleged remarks against PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

EPFO Fraud: Nokia employees withdraw Rs 19 crore through 94 fake accounts, case registered, CBI probe on

CBI has booked 2 senior Nokia officials for Rs 19.33 crore PF fraud. They created 94 fake accounts and diverted money during 2023-24.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

EPFO Fraud: Nokia employees withdraw Rs 19 crore through 94 fake accounts, case registered, CBI probe on
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The CBI has filed a case against two senior Nokia employees, Vaibhav Verma and Kamaraju Mutyala, in Mumbai for allegedly stealing Rs 19.33 crore from the Employees' Provident Fund by creating 94 fake PF accounts. The FIR also names unknown public servants and private individuals for conspiracy.

How the fraud was done

Nokia qualified as an 'exempted establishment' under the EPF Act. This meant that rather than using EPFO, the corporation used its own trust to administer PF funds for its workers. Nokia submitted an application to give up its exemption in July 2023. Following permission, it began depositing PF directly with EPFO in September 2023 and moved all previous PF accumulations there. The Zonal Fraud Risk Management Committee of EPFO discovered issues during this transfer. 94 accounts were identified as fraudulent. PF payments totalling Rs 19.33 crore were sent to these accounts in 2023-2024.

What the audit found

Nokia conducted a forensic audit on its own. Verma and Mutyala were held accountable by the audit for handling the fraudulent transfers. Investigators were able to retrieve erased material from their laptops. Information about non-Nokia employees was included in the files. Phoney KYC clearances and employment letters were produced using official corporate logins. Nokia suspended both workers and initiated disciplinary action following the internal investigation. The CBI case resulted from the company's subsequent notification to EPFO.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'

Charges and company statement

Nokia is cooperating with authorities regarding an investigation linked to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Corruption Act, and Information Technology Act. The fraud came to light after Nokia transferred all PF funds to EPFO upon ending its exempted status, but the company cannot provide further comments due to the ongoing investigation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
EPFO Fraud: Nokia employees withdraw Rs 19 crore through 94 fake accounts, case registered, CBI probe on
EPFO Fraud: Nokia employees withdraw Rs 19 crore through 94 fake accounts
Imtiaz Ali pens heartfelt note as Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres: 'Beacon of hope for all filmmakers'
Imtiaz Ali reacts Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in theatres
CJP's Saurav Das backs Ruchika Singh after FIR over alleged remarks against PM Modi
CJP backs Ruchika Singh after FIR over alleged remarks against PM Modi
Who will lead KKR in IPL 2027? Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement forces Kolkata into auction search
Who will lead KKR in IPL 2027? Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement forces Kolkata into
Delhi CM distributes bicycles to over 3,000 Class IX govt school girl students under Vidya Vahini Yojana
Delhi CM distributes bicycles to over 3,000 Class IX govt school girl students
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement