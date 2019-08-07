Envoys of China, Japan pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, also appreciated the veteran BJP stalwart for her contributions to the India-China relations

Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Wednesday expressed condolences over the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister of India. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and people of India," the envoy said.

China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, also appreciated the veteran BJP stalwart for her contributions to the India-China relations.

"Sad to learn about the passing away of Smt #SushmaSwaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India. Appreciate her contributions to #China-#India relations. Express my deep condolences to her family," the envoy tweeted.

Swaraj was cremated with full state honours in Delhi's Lodhi Crematorium on Wednesday. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various BJP leaders, her funeral was attended by former prime minister of Tibet, Lobsang Sangay.

Prime Minister Modi and veteran BJP leader L K Advani turned emotional as they paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Swaraj, the BJP's most prominent woman face, breathed her last on Tuesday at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.

She was the External Affairs Minister during the first term of Modi government but opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.