Entry of vehicles banned into Ayodhya amid massive pilgrim influx at Ram Mandir

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assessed the situation via live-streaming from Lucknow. Upon witnessing the massive crowd, the Chief Minister decided to restrict further pilgrim arrivals in Ayodhya.

A day after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, there was a significant surge in the number of devotees on Tuesday when the temple was opened for the public. The sudden influx of pilgrims created a chaotic situation in Ayodhya, challenging the existing security arrangements. This prompted authorities to immediately halt all incoming vehicles.

While some individuals sustained minor injuries due to overcrowding, there were no reports of serious harm.

Following a meeting to discuss the situation in Ayodhya, authorities decided to impose a ban on all vehicles bound for Ayodhya for the next few days. Online bookings for these vehicles have been cancelled and refunds for bus fares of pilgrims are set to be processed soon.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which took place on Monday, marked the consecration of the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by several thousand people, including seers, top politicians, businessmen, sportspersons, and celebrities.